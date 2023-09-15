iPhone 15 pro and Pro Max get new promo video

Apple has released a new promo video for its iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple is highlighting the Titanium chasis on the new iPhones, and both handsets go up for pre-order today along with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.
As a reminder the devices feature displays measuring 6.1 and 6.7 inches, and are driven by Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chip. Additionally, the camera systems have been enhanced, boasting a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.
Here are the key specifications:
Finish and Design
- Colors: Black, White, Blue, Natural Titanium
- Materials: Titanium design, Ceramic Shield front, Textured matte glass back
Capacity
- Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Size and Weight
- Pro: 2.78 x 5.77 x 0.32 inches, 6.60 ounces
- Pro Max: 3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 inches, 7.81 ounces
Display
- Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 2556 x 1179 pixels
- Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, 2796 x 1290 pixels
- Common: Dynamic Island, Always-On, ProMotion, HDR, True Tone, 2M:1 contrast, max 2000 nits
Durability
- IP68 water and dust resistant
Chip
- A17 Pro chip: 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Camera
- Pro: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 3x Telephoto
- Pro Max: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 5x Telephoto
- Common: Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Apple ProRAW
Video
- Up to 4K at 60 fps, HDR, ProRes, Slo-mo, Time-lapse
TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP, Face ID enabled
Payment
- Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card
Safety
- Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance
Cellular and Wireless
- 5G NR, 5G NR mmWave, FDD-LTE, TD-LTE, UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA, GSM/EDGE
- All models: 5G with 4×4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are launching in a range of colors, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro is set at $999, while its larger counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, begins at $1,199. Pre-orders for these new iPhones start today and they will launch next Friday.
