iPhone 15 pro and Pro Max get new promo video

Apple has released a new promo video for its iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple is highlighting the Titanium chasis on the new iPhones, and both handsets go up for pre-order today along with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

As a reminder the devices feature displays measuring 6.1 and 6.7 inches, and are driven by Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chip. Additionally, the camera systems have been enhanced, boasting a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Here are the key specifications:

Finish and Design

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Natural Titanium

Materials: Titanium design, Ceramic Shield front, Textured matte glass back

Capacity

Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Size and Weight

Pro: 2.78 x 5.77 x 0.32 inches, 6.60 ounces

Pro Max: 3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 inches, 7.81 ounces

Display

Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 2556 x 1179 pixels

Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, 2796 x 1290 pixels

Common: Dynamic Island, Always-On, ProMotion, HDR, True Tone, 2M:1 contrast, max 2000 nits

Durability

IP68 water and dust resistant

Chip

A17 Pro chip: 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Camera

Pro: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 3x Telephoto

Pro Max: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 5x Telephoto

Common: Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Apple ProRAW

Video

Up to 4K at 60 fps, HDR, ProRes, Slo-mo, Time-lapse

TrueDepth Camera

12MP, Face ID enabled

Payment

Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card

Safety

Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance

Cellular and Wireless

5G NR, 5G NR mmWave, FDD-LTE, TD-LTE, UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA, GSM/EDGE

All models: 5G with 4×4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are launching in a range of colors, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro is set at $999, while its larger counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, begins at $1,199. Pre-orders for these new iPhones start today and they will launch next Friday.

Source Apple / Youtube



