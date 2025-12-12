Xbox Ally X Durability Test: Is It Worth the Price Tag?

The Xbox Ally X, a $1,000 handheld gaming console co-branded with ROG, positions itself as a premium alternative to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. Designed as a portable Windows-based gaming device, it promises high performance, modularity, and durability. However, its steep price and certain design choices raise questions about its overall value when compared to its competitors. The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at how durable the device is with a range of durability tests.

Design and Build

The Xbox Ally X is engineered with portability and resilience in mind, featuring a 7-inch 1080p IPS LCD display encased in a robust plastic shell. This design ensures the console resists bending and snapping under stress, making it well-suited for everyday use. However, the thick and somewhat bulky body adds noticeable weight, which detracts from its portability and makes it less sleek than some of its rivals. The prominent co-branding with ROG may appeal to fans of the brand but does little to elevate the device’s overall aesthetic.

While the durable plastic shell enhances resilience, it lacks the premium feel associated with materials like aluminum. This practical but utilitarian design prioritizes function over form, which may disappoint users expecting a more luxurious experience at this price point. For a device marketed as premium, the absence of a more refined finish feels like a missed opportunity to align with user expectations.

Screen and Components

The Xbox Ally X features a Gorilla Glass Victus screen, offering excellent scratch resistance—a critical feature for portable devices. However, the lack of a pre-installed screen protector leaves the display vulnerable to shattering upon impact, potentially leading to costly repairs. For a device in this price range, this omission stands out as a significant oversight in enhancing durability.

One of the console’s standout features is its modularity. Both the 80Wh battery and M.2 SSD are user-replaceable, which extends the device’s lifespan and simplifies repairs. This repair-friendly approach aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and user-serviceable devices. However, the inclusion of potentiometer joysticks, which are prone to wear and drift over time, undermines its long-term durability. Hall effect joysticks, known for their superior longevity, would have been a more suitable choice for a device marketed as premium.

Performance and Features

The Xbox Ally X is powered by the Ryzen AI2 Extreme processor, delivering impressive gaming and multitasking performance. Its vapor chamber cooling system, supported by dual turbo fans, ensures the device remains cool even during intensive gaming sessions. This advanced cooling solution is a significant advantage for gamers seeking consistent performance without overheating issues.

The console offers a variety of connectivity options, including dual USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and a fingerprint scanner. These features enhance its versatility and usability. Additionally, large, isolated loudspeakers and haptic-style vibrators contribute to an immersive gaming experience by providing high-quality audio and tactile feedback. However, the absence of an OLED display—available in some competitors—detracts from the overall visual quality. Users accustomed to richer colors and deeper contrasts may find the 1080p IPS LCD display underwhelming.

Durability and Practicality

Durability is one of the Xbox Ally X’s strongest attributes. The console performs well in stress tests, surviving without sustaining structural damage. Its robust plastic shell and modular design contribute to its longevity, allowing users to replace key components like the battery and SSD with ease. This repair-friendly approach makes it a practical choice for users who value long-term usability and sustainability.

However, the durability of the joysticks remains a concern. The use of potentiometer joysticks, which are prone to wear and drift, undermines the otherwise solid build quality. For a device marketed as durable and premium, this design choice feels inconsistent with its overall positioning. Incorporating Hall effect joysticks would have significantly enhanced its durability and justified its premium price tag.

Comparison to Competitors

When compared to its main competitors, the Xbox Ally X struggles to justify its premium price. The Nintendo Switch offers a more affordable and versatile gaming experience, appealing to casual gamers and families alike. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck provides an OLED version at a significantly lower cost, delivering superior visual quality and comparable performance. Both competitors also feature more refined designs and, in some cases, better hardware choices.

While the Xbox Ally X excels in performance and durability, it lacks the premium materials and advanced features expected at its price point. For budget-conscious gamers, the alternatives may offer better value without compromising on essential features. The absence of an OLED display, Hall effect joysticks, and a more refined design further limits its appeal in a competitive market.

Final Thoughts

The Xbox Ally X is a well-built and high-performing handheld gaming console that emphasizes modularity and durability. Its advanced cooling system, replaceable components, and robust construction make it a practical choice for users who prioritize performance and repairability. However, its high price, lack of premium materials, and absence of certain advanced features make it a less compelling option compared to competitors like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

For users who value repairability and performance above all else, the Xbox Ally X may meet their needs. However, for those seeking the best value or a more refined design, exploring other options is advisable. The console’s strengths in durability and performance are undeniable, but its shortcomings in design and feature set prevent it from standing out in an increasingly competitive market.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



