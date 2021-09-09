World’s first HMI gaming monitor unveiled by MSI

MSI has unveiled this week the world’s first HMI gaming monitor in the form of the MSI Optix MEG381CQR equipped with a 2300R IPS panel, integrated NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate technology, UWQHD+ resolution, 175 Hz high refresh rate, 1 ms fast response time and VESA DisplayHDR 600. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

MSI Optix MEG381CQR HMI gaming monitor features

2300R Curved Gaming – The curved display panel of the MSI gaming monitor has a curvature rate of 1000R, which is the most comfortable and suitable curvature for human eyes for general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making gamers connected better to their games.

UWQHD+ (3840 x 1600) High Resolution – Optix MEG381CQR Plus features a WQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3840 x 1600 capturing every detail in the game and turning every frame a visual feast. This 21:9 panel also allows gamers to examine bigger game scenes compared to other traditional FHD panels and put them ahead of other competitors.

GameSense + Mystic light – With Steelseries GameSense, RGB LED will not just be a fancy decoration, it helps your gameplay as well. By synching with your in-game activities, it can display vital details of your game through the LED effects. That way you’ll get a full grip on your game and your most important stats in a blink of an eye.

VESA Certified DisplayHDR 600 – The Optix MEG 381CQR PLUS is equipped with HDR technology that can produce images with more details, wider range of colors, and look more similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to traditional monitor.

User Experience – Camera Cradle and Mouse Bungee – Included is a camera cradle that can slide across the top of the monitor, allowing the addition of higher end cameras with tripod mounts to be attached increasing overall stream quality. Also included is a mouse bungee that attaches to the bottom of the monitor to help reduce friction from the mouse cable and reducing clutter from your desk.

175 Hz Refresh Rate and 1 ms Response Time – Optix MEG381CQR Plus is equipped with a 175 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time panel. It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those playing fast-moving games. Games will no longer look quirky since our monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphics card produces.

Source : MSI

