World War Z Aftermath’s Horde Mode XL update rolls out

Today the new Horde Mode XLupdate has been released for the World War Z game, providing players with a zombie onslaught to deal with. Sergey Danchenko Lead Game Designer at game developer Saber Interactive has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to provide more details about what you can expect from the new update.

“Horde Mode XL is a new game mode that takes advantage of PlayStation 5’s power to put more blood-thirsty zombies on the screen at the same time than ever before, including the previous Horde Mode Z.”

Also check out the announcement trailer embedded below to learn more about the three gameplay areas.

The rules are simple survive as long as possible and prevent the zombies from getting to the civilians.

Connected to the mall in which the civilians are hiding our three new areas, each a separate front line under the attack of zombie swarms seeking to reach the civilians

– The Restaurant Area: The swarm attacks from the temple and the village

– The Riverside Area: The swarm attacks from the city

– The Construction Area: The swarm attacks from the factory

“To survive this onslaught, you have to stock up on supplies in order to launch enhanced defenses. These are unique events that trigger at the beginning of an XL wave if you’ve stored enough supplies and they slay a ton of zombies at once. The more supplies you store, the deadlier your enhanced defenses will be. Enhanced defenses differ in each area: there are missiles in the Restaurant area, jet fighters in the Riverside area, and explosive gas at the Construction site. Horde Mode XL also features other new gameplay features and surprises that we can’t wait for you to discover when you jump in.”

“Horde Mode XL is not the only feature launching with this update. The rest of the update includes the new weapon progression system and is available to both PS4 and PS5 players. In the new system, skins are not tied to certain weapon stats. While you still need experience points and supplies to level up your guns, leveling up is now done with linear stats progression (and unlocking different bonuses), while being able to apply any skin to a weapon.”

