World War Z Aftermath launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

If you fancy pitting your skills against an unrelenting horde of zombies you’ll be pleased to know that the zombie shooter World War Z: Aftermath has today launched on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms offering 4K and 60 frames per second on the latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The games developers are also working on rolling out more next-generation enhancements early in 2022 for the PS5 and XS X|S console features, as well as Horde Mode XL, free for players who purchased Aftermath on PS4, Xbox One or PC.

World War Z Aftermath gameplay

Aftermath also includes all content from the Game of the Year Edition of WWZ. Players who own the original World War Z or GOTY Edition will be able to purchase World War Z: Aftermath for $19.99 on their respective platforms.

“WWZ:A is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter based on Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse across consoles and PC with full cross-play.

Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world: Rome, Vatican City and Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.”

Source : WWZ

