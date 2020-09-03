Timebirds pocket workout timer helps you train more effectively

Timebirds is a wall mounted a gym timer designed to provide a timer small enough to fit in your pocket yet easy enough to read as you work out without distracting you from your routine. Earlybird pledges are available from $79 or roughly £60 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year during December 2020.

“Two years ago, we found everyday athletes wanted the things they love about their wall-mounted gym timer, but built into a personal device. They told us to make it portable, make it durable, make it visible, make it sexy. So we did.

In most forms of training, you want a constantly visible time-source, keeping you accountable and getting the most out of each and every workout. While there are many timing solutions on the market, none are versatile enough to be clearly seen and heard in multiple situations, while also giving the confidence that they will survive the rigors of the workout environment.”

“We designed Timebirds specifically for you to get the most out of every workout. We’ve made Timebirds small enough to fit in your pocket but large enough to see during a workout. Timebirds’ long-life battery and fast charging mean your workout is not limited by power point access. You can take it wherever you go.”

(UP) Count Up Timer

(UP rd) Count Up Timer by round (eg. EMOM)

(dn) Count Down Timer

(nt) Custom Timer for Interval Training (eg. Tabata)

(cL) Clock display

Source : Kickstarter

