Apple Original Films announces Wolfs film sequel

Apple Original Films has announced a sequel to its highly anticipated action-comedy film Wolfs, starring and produced by Academy Award winners Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The announcement comes ahead of the film’s limited theatrical release on September 20 and its global streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 27. Directed by Jon Watts, “Wolfs” will make its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Wolfs is an action-comedy film that brings together the remarkable talents of Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Directed by Jon Watts, the film follows the story of a professional fixer, played by Clooney, who is hired to cover up a high-profile crime. However, the plot thickens when a second fixer, portrayed by Pitt, arrives on the scene. The two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, leading to a night filled with unexpected twists and turns. In addition to Pitt and Clooney, “Wolfs” features a stellar ensemble cast: Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

Jon Watts, known for his work as a writer, director, and producer, has been tapped to helm the sequel to “Wolfs.” Watts’ direction is expected to blend elements of comedy, action, and drama, creating a highly entertaining film that will captivate audiences.

Apple Original Films has opted for a dual release strategy for “Wolfs.” The film will have a limited theatrical release on September 20, followed by a global streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 27. This approach aims to offer the best of both worlds to audiences, allowing them to experience the film in theaters before it becomes widely available for streaming.

Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, expressed excitement about the film and its release strategy. He highlighted the exceptional chemistry between Pitt and Clooney under Watts’ direction, noting that “Wolfs” combines comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie. Dentler also mentioned that the company is eager to see fans embrace the film as they begin work on the sequel.

The announcement of a sequel to "Wolfs" indicates Apple Original Films' confidence in the project's success. With a strong cast, an acclaimed director, and a strategic release plan, the film is poised to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry.



