Apple TV Presumed Innocent TV series starring Jake Gyllenhaal first trailer

Apple has unveiled the first trailer for a new upcoming eight-part limited series, Presumed Innocent. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Scott Turow, this highly anticipated thriller stars and is executive produced by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The latest Apple TV+ series delves into the complex world of the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office, where a horrific murder shakes the foundation of the institution and unravels a web of secrets and lies.

Presumed Innocent explores themes of power, corruption, and the pursuit of justice in a system where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred. As the investigation into the murder unfolds, viewers are taken on a suspenseful journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. The series promises to keep audiences guessing until the very end, as the truth behind the crime is slowly revealed.

Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent features an impressive ensemble cast of talented actors. Ruth Negga, known for her powerful performances in “Loving” and “Passing,” brings depth and nuance to her role. Bill Camp, who has appeared in critically acclaimed series such as “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Night Of,” delivers a compelling portrayal of a complex character.

Other notable cast members include O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Chase Infiniti (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland”), Nana Mensah (“13 Reasons Why”), Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Peter Sarsgaard (“The Batman”), and Kingston Rumi Southwick (“For All Mankind”). Each actor brings their unique talents to the series, creating a rich tapestry of characters that adds depth and authenticity to the story.

Presumed Innocent is the result of a collaboration between multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Kelley, known for his work on hit series such as “Big Little Lies,” “The Practice,” and “Boston Legal,” serves as the showrunner and executive producer. His expertise in crafting compelling legal dramas and exploring complex characters is evident throughout the series.

J.J. Abrams, the creative vision behind “Lost,” “Alias,” and the recent “Star Wars” films, brings his signature style of mystery and suspense to the project. As an executive producer, Abrams’ involvement ensures that “Presumed Innocent” delivers the high-quality storytelling and production value that audiences have come to expect from his work.

Presumed Innocent will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12, with the first two episodes available immediately. Subscribers can look forward to a new episode every Wednesday through July 24, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the gripping story as it unfolds week by week.

Apple TV+ is accessible through a monthly subscription, with a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers. The service can be enjoyed on a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select smart TVs, and popular streaming devices. This flexibility ensures that viewers can watch “Presumed Innocent” and other Apple TV+ originals whenever and wherever they choose.

With its captivating storyline, talented cast, and the combined expertise of David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, “Presumed Innocent” is poised to be a must-watch series for fans of gripping legal thrillers and suspenseful dramas. As the series premieres on Apple TV+, audiences can prepare to be drawn into a world where the pursuit of justice takes unexpected turns and the truth is never quite what it seems.



