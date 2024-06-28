Everything New in tvOS 18: Apple TV’s Biggest Update Yet

Apple recently unveiled tvOS 18, a significant update for Apple TV that brings a wealth of new features and improvements designed to enhance your entertainment experience. This update focuses on refining user interactions, improving audio quality, and deepening integration with other Apple devices and services. Let’s dive into the key highlights of tvOS 18:

Siri Takes Center Stage

tvOS 18 introduces substantial enhancements to Siri, making your interactions with Apple TV more intuitive and efficient. With the new update, you can leverage Siri’s capabilities to navigate directly to specific moments within a show, allowing you to quickly jump to your favorite scenes. Moreover, Siri can now identify background songs in the content you’re watching and seamlessly add them to your Apple Music playlists, creating a seamless integration between your viewing and music experiences.

Immersive Audio Experience

Audio clarity takes a leap forward in tvOS 18 with the introduction of Enhanced Dialogue. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, this feature intelligently emphasizes speech over background noise, ensuring that you catch every word with pristine clarity. Whether you’re using the built-in TV speakers, a dedicated receiver, AirPods, or HomePods, Enhanced Dialogue works seamlessly across all audio output devices, delivering a consistently clear and immersive audio experience.

Intuitive Gesture Control and Accessibility Features

tvOS 18 introduces innovative ways to interact with your Apple TV, making it more accessible and convenient than ever before. With gesture control, you can now effortlessly manage calls using simple head gestures while wearing AirPods. A quick nod or shake of your head allows you to control call functions, providing a hands-free experience. Additionally, tvOS 18 brings automatic subtitles that activate when you mute the audio or skip back in a video, ensuring that you never miss important dialogue.

Deeper Integration with HomeKit and Home Hub

Apple TV becomes an even more integral part of your smart home setup with tvOS 18. The update introduces deeper integration with HomeKit and Home Hub, expanding support for a wider range of devices, including robot vacuums. You now have the flexibility to manually select home hubs, preventing automatic switching and giving you greater control over your smart home configuration.

Support for 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for projector setups

New portrait section in screen savers using iCloud photos

Addition of a nostalgic Snoopy screen saver

Fitness Plus Redesign and Energy Usage Monitoring

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the redesigned Fitness Plus app in tvOS 18. The update introduces personalized activity selection and an enhanced layout, making it easier to discover and engage with workouts tailored to your preferences. Additionally, in partnership with PG&E, tvOS 18 introduces energy usage tracking, empowering you to monitor and manage your energy consumption directly from your Apple TV, promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Enhanced Performance and Privacy with On-Device Siri Processing

tvOS 18 takes a significant step forward in terms of performance and privacy by introducing on-device Siri processing. With this update, Siri requests are processed locally on your Apple TV, resulting in faster response times and reduced reliance on internet communication. This enhancement not only improves overall performance but also strengthens privacy, as your requests remain within the confines of your device.

Expanded SharePlay and FaceTime Capabilities

SharePlay receives a notable update in tvOS 18, allowing others to control music playback via a QR code, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription. This feature makes it easier than ever to share and enjoy music with friends and family. Furthermore, FaceTime on Apple TV now supports live captions and Center Stage, enhancing accessibility and ensuring that you remain centered in the frame during video calls.

Improved library and album display in the Photos app

More vivid and prominent background colors in various apps

Broad device compatibility, supporting models as old as the 2015 Apple TV HD

tvOS 18 represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Apple TV, bringing a host of innovative features and enhancements that elevate the user experience to new heights. With improved Siri functionality, immersive audio, intuitive gesture control, deeper smart home integration, and expanded accessibility features, tvOS 18 solidifies Apple TV’s position as a central hub for entertainment and home automation. Whether you’re a long-time Apple TV user or considering joining the ecosystem, tvOS 18 promises to deliver a compelling and feature-rich experience that caters to your diverse needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



