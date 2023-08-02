NOMVDIC L500 triple laser projector creates massive 180 inch image

In the world of home entertainment, the NOMVDIC L500 triple laser projector is a game-changer. Launched via Kickstarter, this compact powerhouse of a projector harnesses the power of an industry-leading RGB triple laser module. Combined with an energy-efficient optical engine, the L500 is a testament to innovative technology, allowing it to deliver high visual brightness and color accuracy without compromising on size.

One standout feature of the L500 is its exceptional visual performance. With a JBMA 95% uniformity and high contrast, the L500 provides an unparalleled viewing experience. Furthermore, it is optimized to reduce speckle, ensuring that each image projected is crisp and clear. Add to this an IP5X dust-proof rating, and you have a projector that is built for longevity and stability, whether used indoors or outdoors.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $699 or £548 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Indulge in life-like visuals and immerse yourself in the resounding quality of sound, whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or an indoor connoisseur. Transcend boundaries, connect seamlessly, and share unforgettable moments with loved ones. Step into a realm of infinite possibilities with the L500 triple laser projector.”

The L500’s ultra-compact body belies its ability to project a massive 180-inch large screen. This feature makes it an ideal choice for various indoor spaces, essentially transforming any room into a home theater with ease.

Triple laser projector

However, what truly sets the NOMVDIC L500 apart from its competitors is its innovative use of lighting. Unlike most portable projectors that use lamp or LED lights, the L500 breaks away from the crowd by employing three distinct red, green, and blue lasers. This approach not only ensures a wide spectrum of vibrant colors but also delivers an astonishing 100% BT.2020, a color standard that is twice as stunning as the standard Rec.709.

“Experience every detail with the L500 projector. Featuring HDR10/HLG support, the L500 displays a wider range of brightness levels, contrast, colors, and tones. Along with its 1080p full HD resolution, every scene is presented in stunning detail, allowing you to immerse yourself in a truly captivating visual experience.”

But the NOMVDIC L500’s impressive features don’t stop there. Its RGB triple laser ensures not only vivid images but also exceptional high brightness equivalent to a TV. This means you can enjoy an uncompromised visual experience even in well-lit environments. The L500 projector guarantees a consistent viewing experience regardless of the time of day.

If the NOMVDIC L500 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the NOMVDIC L500 triple laser projector project delve into the promotional video below.

In conclusion, the NOMVDIC L500 triple laser projector is a technological marvel. Its compact size, high visual performance, dust-proof design, and superior lighting technology combine to create a viewing experience like no other. Whether you’re a casual movie watcher or a home theater enthusiast, the L500 projector promises to transform your viewing experience for the better. It’s not just a projector; it’s a revolution in home entertainment.

“Setup is a breeze with the L500 portable projector. Seamlessly transition from outdoor escapades to indoor havens, as NOMVDIC’s exclusive AI image optimization technology effortlessly detects and corrects the image and focus, guaranteeing an unparalleled viewing experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the triple laser projector, jump over to the official NOMVDIC L500 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals