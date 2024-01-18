The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premiers on Apple TV March 1st

Imagine a world where the notorious 18th-century British highwayman Dick Turpin embarks on a series of absurdly humorous escapades. This is the premise of Apple TV+’s new comedy series, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” which is set to premiere globally on March 1, 2024. The show promises to deliver a comedic spin on the tales of yesteryear, with a touch of anachronistic wit that breathes fresh air into the historical narratives we thought we knew.

Noel Fielding, known for his versatile acting skills, takes on the lead role of the infamous Dick Turpin. Fielding’s portrayal is expected to captivate viewers as he leads his merry band of outlaws through a series of exaggerated adventures. The show’s unique approach to storytelling is designed to offer a viewing experience that is both entertaining and refreshingly different from the usual historical drama.

Joining Fielding is a talented ensemble cast, including Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, and Hugh Bonneville. Each actor contributes to the comedic landscape of the show, enhancing the vibrant setting with their performances. The chemistry among the cast members is anticipated to create a storyline that is both engaging and laugh-out-loud funny.

The creative team behind this imaginative series is a collaboration between Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, which is part of ITV Studios. The series is the brainchild of writers Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, Stuart Lane, and Jon Brittain, with Richard Naylor also contributing to the script. Executive producers Kenton Allen and Victoria Grew have overseen the project, ensuring that the show’s vision is realized to its full potential.

Directors Ben Palmer and George Kane have shared the responsibility of bringing each episode to life. Their combined efforts are expected to deliver a seamless blend of adventure and comedy, maintaining a consistent and enjoyable tone throughout the season. The direction of the series is set to keep audiences engaged, offering a viewing experience that is both cohesive and delightfully entertaining.

“The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is more than just a reimagined historical series; it is an invitation to join in on the laughter and excitement, with a generous helping of the absurd. This show is poised to be a standout addition to Apple TV+’s lineup, offering a fresh take on a historical figure that will surely capture the imagination of viewers. Be sure to catch the global premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ and join in on the anachronistic, comedic journey that awaits.



