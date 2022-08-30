Helloganss 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard

The engineers at Helloganss have unveiled their latest creation in the form of a 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to provide users with the ”ultimate programmable” keyboard the design has been engineered for both digital professionals and gamers offering the ability to connect to 5 devices and featuring hot swappable switches, RGB backlighting and compatibility with both Mac and Windows operating systems. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet HS 75T, the Hot-Swappable Wireless Mechanical Keyboard of your typing-related dreams. Seriously. With a compact 75% layout that merges superb functionality with stunning design and programmable and customizable features, this is the keyboard every digital professional or gamer will love. So here’s the thing. Your 108-key full-size mechanical keyboard is old school. Yes, it has multiple functionalities, but it’s also way too big and cumbersome. HS 75T solves that by being a 75% layout keyboard that does all that your 108-key keyboard does—in fact, it does so much more, and in a compact way!”

Wireless mechanical keyboard

Connections to the keyboard can be made using a USB-C cable, Bluetooth 5.1 or wireless 2.4G. Assuming that the Helloganss 75% funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Helloganss 75% wireless mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“This is a 2.4G wireless keyboard with a built-in 5.1 Bluetooth chip. You can connect your desktop computer with your laptop, two phones, and tablet, and use one same stellar-performing keyboard for all of them at the same time—and customize certain keys to make switching between devices as easy as it should be. Use HS 75T in its wireless version and enjoy a super stable connection—which you can pair with up to 5 Bluetooth devices, be they Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android devices!”

Keyboard switches compared

“We must be honest: we’re Apple design fans—but we’re also fans of universal compatibility. So we created HS 75T with a MAC layout but designed to be compatible with Mac or Windows computers, and with iOS or Android mobile devices. In fact, with HS 75T, you can even customize different keymaps and switch between seamlessly operating systems—because a truly good keyboard is supposed to give you freedom and options instead of forcing you to accept only one.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Helloganss 75% crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

