NuPhy Air60 compact wireless mechanical keyboard pre-orders open today

NuPhy Air60 keyboardLater today the excellent NuPhy Air60 wireless mechanical keyboard will be available to preorder for $109.95. Available with three different low profile switch options offering Gateron Red, Blue or Brown the compact 60% keyboard can be used either wirelessly or wired and comes with its own carry case and optional extra keycaps at a discounted price if desired.

Designed by the team at NuPhy Studio the high quality keyboard offers a 60% ANSI layout with ultra-thin PBT keycaps and connectivity via either Bluetooth 2.4G or wired and features a hot swap PCB, backlit RGB lighting and NuPhy Console for customization.

Limited Units will be available from March 29th, 2022 until April 29th, 2022 priced at $109.95

NuPhy Air60 switches

NuPhy Air60 keyboard

The keyboard is equipped with unique AirFeet allowing it to be positioned over the top of your MacBook keyboard. Providing a mechanical alternative to the Apple native keyboard found on MacBooks and the latest MacBook Air laptops.

Thanks to the ultra-thin aluminum frame and PBT keycaps along with the latest Gateron Low-profile Mechanical Switches, the thinnest part of Air60 is only 17mm. In addition, the 2500mAh built-in battery has 39% more power than NuType F1, which provides up to 48 hours (lab data) of battery life, enabling a whole week of use.

NuPhy Air60 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

“NuPhy Air60 is an innovative 60% ultra-slim wireless mechanical keyboard. With the world’s thinnest PBT spherical keycap, low-latency 2.4g wireless connection, and hot-swappable function, NuPhy Air60 combines such a powerful configuration in a small mechanical keyboard with just 60% layout, which has never heard of before. “

“With AirFeet, the Air60 would be the best replacement for laptop keyboards since the NuType F1, compatible not only with the full line of MacBooks but also with 99% of other laptops.”

The NuPhy Air60 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard measures 11.7 inch x 4.2 inch x 0.67 inch or 297.3 mm x 107.2 mm x 17.0 mm

Source : NuPhy

