SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.

The keyboard features custom-built OptiPoint optical switches for faster actuation and zero debounce, toggle the keystroke actuation point from gaming-grade 1mm to more deliberate 1.5mm, together with fully swappable switches for customization and longevity and the already mentioned compact 60% form factor for a streamlined gaming setup and allows gamers to save space on the desktop.

Compact wireless mechanical keyboard

“The mini is mighty, providing everything gamers need in a small package. For those who want to completely maximize their gaming space, the Apex 9 Mini’s 60% form factor gives users more desk space for big deliberate mouse sweeps and movements while offering all the capabilities of a full-size keyboard through printed secondary functions. Custom-built OptiPoint switches harness the power and speed of light for a 0.2ms response time and keystrokes with zero debounce. Double Shot PBT Keycaps are renowned for their durability, quality, and sound, so when gamers have key switches that last 100M presses, they have elite keycaps to match. “

“Experience optical speed like never before. The custom-built OptiPoint optical switches harness light to detect the registration depth of your keystroke for 33% faster actuation, zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time. Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a fast 1mm light press to an accuracy-focused 1.5mm keystroke. Upgrade your keystrokes. Easily customize and upgrade to your favorite OptiPoint switch to make it your own.”

Source : SteelSeries

