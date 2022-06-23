SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini 60% gaming keyboard

Gamers searching for a small form factor gaming keyboard may be interested in a new range launched by SteelSeries this month in the form of the Apex Pro Mini. Equipped with OmniPoint 2.0 technology the Apex Pro keyboard features magnetic sensors enabling keystrokes to respond 11x faster and with 10x swifter actuation than standard mechanical keyboards, says SteelSeries. Although having not tested out the keyboard myself as yet I cannot confirm this.

“If there’s one thing that makes a difference in competitive gameplay, it’s the deciding moments between who takes the shot first. Who throws that grenade earlier. Who managed to activate a life-saving ability before otherwise reducing to dust, awaiting the respawn timer in frustration. Having a keyboard that responds precisely how fast you want, and the way you want could be the difference between victory and defeat. Our newest gaming keyboard offering reaches a whole new level as we evolved our OmniPoint technology. Reaching OmniPoint 2.0 means a whole host of benefits — not just for victory in virtual worlds, but in other situations as well.”

60% compact mini gaming keyboard

“Enter a new world of absolute precision and unmatched customization, all within your fingertips. The machinations of your next victory are fueled by OmniPoint 2.0, which powers your keystrokes to respond 11x faster and with 10x swifter actuation than standard mechanical keyboards. Get ready to leave the competition in the dust. This is the only keyboard you’ll need, as the customization allows you to morph this to excel in any situation, regardless of whether you need an edge in competitive gaming or precise typing for work.”

“OmniPoint 2.0 also gives nearly unlimited keystroke customization options, with registration depths ranging from the lightest in gaming 0.2mm to the deepest 3.8mm. Outpace the competition with 2-in-1 action keys, which allow for two actions to be programmed to one key.”

Features

Record-breaking Speed: The new OmniPoint 2.0 switches use state-of-the-art magnetic sensors to beat the competition to the trigger.

Total Adjustability: Want your keystrokes to register as soon as you touch them for the ultimate speed? Or do you prefer deliberate, deep presses? Adjust every key to the nearest 0.1 mm, from the lowest point at 0.2 mm to the highest at 3.8 mm.

2-in-1 Action Keys: Program two different shortcuts to the same key, activating the secondary action with a deeper press (like going from walk to sprint). Create your own awesome combos to beat the competition.

Streamlined 60% Design: The smaller form factor of the Apex Pro Mini leaves more space, which means more room for those figures on your desk or for your mouse swipes.

Double Shot PBT Keycaps: Master your keyboard with fadeproof keycaps with a great texture and insane durability. Also, additional functions printed on the sides give you all the power of a full-size keyboard without having one.

Aircraft Grade aluminium Alloy: Feel like a military strategist at your desk with a keyboard with a frame made with the same material as jets. That’s pretty fly.

Adjustable Tilt Legs: Get comfy with three different positions for your keyboard, with legs that extend halfway or fully, or not at all.

Source : SteelSeries

