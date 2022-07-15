Corsair K70 Pro Mini 60% mechanical wireless keyboard $180

Corsair has introduced a new gaming keyboard to its range in the form of the K70 Pro 60% mechanical wireless keyboard now available to purchase priced at $180. The new keyboard offers three ways to connect allowing users to connect wirelessly on PC, Mac, and consoles using the companies Slipstream Wireless technology.

Or switch to Bluetooth compatibility with a wide range of devices including phones and tablets. Finally a wired connection is also possible using the USB wired mode offering lightning-fast 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, “8x faster than standard gaming keyboards” says Corsair.

Mechanical wireless keyboard

“The K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS makes a brilliant statement in any setting. Customizable per-key RGB backlighting shines bright, with up to 20 layers of onboard lighting effects powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, while a radiant 360° RGB LightEdge projects even more RGB lighting around the entire perimeter of the keyboard. Unite lighting effects with the rest of your setup using powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, which also enables key remaps, custom macros, and real-time RGB lighting integration when playing select games (wired mode only).”

“The K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS’ compact profile is tailor-made for taking with you anywhere. Its highly portable 60% form-factor offers almost all of the functionality of a full-size keyboard thanks to expansive onboard shortcuts that activate a wide range of commands and media controls, and the ability to further customize inputs in iCUE software.

A detachable braided USB Type-C cable gets you connected quickly for playing and charging on any system, while storage for up to 50 onboard profiles ensures you’re never without your own customized settings and lighting. When connected wirelessly, a long-lasting battery keeps you in the game for up to 32 hours with brilliant RGB effects or 200 hours with backlighting turned off on a single charge.”

“The K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS is the most customizable CORSAIR keyboard yet. It comes equipped with your choice of 100% CHERRY MX Red or SPEED mechanical keyswitches – both guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes – which are hot-swappable, so you can quickly slot in your favorite MX-compatible keyswitch (or even mix-and-match for different keys).

Likewise, the keyboard’s durable, wear-and-shine-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps feature a standard bottom row layout, so any set of custom keycaps will fit. Lastly, the iconic aluminium frame, a hallmark of the K70 Series, now comes with an accent bar that can be swapped out to add an extra splash of color to your keyboard (additional colors sold separately).”

Source : Corsair

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals