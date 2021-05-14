Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT gaming headset $270



Corsair has this week introduced a new wireless headset to its range in the form of the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT gaming headset. Offering you a low latency 2.4GHz wireless connection with a range of up to 60 ft, together with multi-point technology that allows up to three SLIPSTREAM wireless devices to connect to one single receiver.

Other features include high-fidelity, 24bit/96kHz audio for the ultimate listening experience with compatible recordings. Universal connection for listening on a wide variety of devices such as DACs, audio players, and mobile devices. Connect to any Bluetooth Qualcomm aptX HD device with low delay for synchronized high-resolution audio.

“The VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT produces incredibly rich, authentic sound thanks to a hand-matched pair of high-density 50mm neodymium audio drivers, meticulously tuned within +/-1db of tolerance for exceptional performance. With twice the frequency range of typical gaming headsets at 20Hz – 40,000Hz, and the addition of Dolby Atmos three-dimensional spatial audio to place the sounds of the game all around you, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT offers an immersive experience that lets you react faster and more precisely to in-game audio cues, so you can stay a beat ahead of the competition.”

Source : Corsair

