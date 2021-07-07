Edifier NeoBuds Pro active noise cancelling wireless earbuds

If you are in the market for an affordable pair of active noise cancelling wireless earbuds you may be interested in the NeoBuds Pro which are now available via Indiegogo and are equipped with six microphones to help you immerse yourself in your audio. The reasonably priced earbuds include DSP-based active crossover technology and a high-res audio certified with 42 dB active noise cancelling technology and equipped with an array of environmental noise cancelling microphones. Early pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $86 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The NeoBuds Pro are the first True Wireless Stereo earbuds to achieve Hi-Res Audio certification. Expertly tuned by our world-class acoustics team to deliver professional studio-grade sound, the NeoBuds Pro reach a frequency response of 40KHz, to perform extreme audio quality like no other in-ear device has ever done before.”

If the NeoBuds Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the NeoBuds Pro ANC wireless earbuds project watch the promotional video below.

“Made for those who want to envelop themselves in the rich and vibrant experience of multidimensional sound, Edifier’s new NeoBuds Pro feature innovative acoustic technology that digitally returns sound with the highest fidelity ever achieved by a pair of wireless earphones.”

“Edifier leverages the innovative digital Active Crossover technology to process sound through a Digital Computation Processor (DSP) for Bi-Drivers—a custom-designed dynamic driver captures exceptionally deep bass, while the Knowles balanced armature achieves pure highs, to blow you away with an acoustic experience that borders on perfection.”

Source : Indiegogo

