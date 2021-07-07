After upgrading to Windows 11 you have 10 days to rollback

If you are considering upgrading to the new Windows 11 operating system unveiled by Microsoft last month and now available as a Windows Insiders download to test out. You may be interested to know that when the official Windows 11 operating system launches and you upgrade from Windows 10, Microsoft will provide you with 10 days to change your mind and rollback to your previous operating system if you are not that keen on using Windows 11 or your system is not fully compatible.

The information on upgrading to Windows 11 is available in the frequently asked questions about Windows 11 on the official Microsoft website. If you are not interested in upgrading to the latest version, Microsoft will continue supporting Windows 10 until October 14th 2025, providing you with plenty of time to build a new PC or upgrade your existing laptop or desktop PC to the new Windows. If you are wondering when you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 on your Windows 10 computer Microsoft explains :

“If your existing Windows 10 PC is running the most current version of Windows 10 and meets the minimum hardware specifications it will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. The upgrade rollout plan is still being finalised, but for most devices already in use today, we expect it to be ready sometime in early 2022. Not all Windows 10 PCs that are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 will be offered to upgrade at the same time. To see if your PC is eligible to upgrade, download and run the PC Health Check app. Once the upgrade rollout has started, you can check if it is ready for your device by going to Settings/Windows Updates.

After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After the 10 days, you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10.”

Microsoft has not announced any Windows 11 launch date or pricing as yet but the ability to install is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. But specific timings for upgrading to Windows 11 will also vary by device says Microsoft. As soon as more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Microsoft

