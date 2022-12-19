SENSE3 wireless charging pad hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a new slimline charger enabling you to charge all your Apple iOS devices in one place you might be interested in the new SENSE3 wireless charging pad and power bank. Equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery pack the charging pad can be used both wirelessly and wired and is capable of providing up to 25 W of maximum output. Equipped with space for three devices the wireless charging pad can easily charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Wireless charging pad

“The No-Look Charge of SENSE3 is to bring you the freedom of charging! By randomly dropping your devices on any area in any position on the pad, SENSE3 catches it for you. SENSE3 could be the ultimate solution for both wired and wireless charging with its input & output capacity. When plugging into the outlet, SENSE3 refills itself while also wirelessly charging other devices — meaning you’ll never accidentally rush off with a dead battery.”

“Heat Prevention + Auto Cooling — Even after extended outdoor use, the 8 single-layer NPO ceramic capacitors inside SENSE3 can maintain ultrastable, predictable temperatures. Foreign Object Detection (FOD) inside SENSE3 deactivates power transmission to protect the device when any foreign metal objects are on the charging pad.”

If the SENSE3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the SENSE3 wireless charging pad project check out the promotional video below.

“From 42mm-47mm, with 6 customized 13uh coils inside, the performance of SENSE3 has been sizably improved.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless charging pad, jump over to the official SENSE3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





