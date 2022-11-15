Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and more get firmware update

Apple has released a firmware update for a number of its models of AirPods headphones. The firmware update takes the devices from version 4E71 to firmware version 5B58.

The new firmware update has been released for the second-generation AirPods, the third-generation AirPods, the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max.

There are no details as yet on what is included in this latest firmware update for various versions of the Apple AirPods. Apple’s release notes for this firmware update just say that it includes ‘Bug fixes and other improvements, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

The firmware update should be automatically installed on your AirPods when they are connected to your iOS device. You can check to see if you have the latest firmware version by going to Settings > General > About, AirPods, and then check the Firmware version. If your AirPods are on the latest software it will say Firmware Version 5B58.

We are also expecting to see a number of software updates from Apple for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac in December. iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura all have new betas which are currently in testing.

Source Apple, MacRumors





