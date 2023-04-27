Nano technology rectangular wiper blades $59 are the best by design

If you need to replace your windscreen wipers on a regular basis it might be time to upgrade to the new KIMBLADE Space 4.0 wiper blades which feature nanotechnology and unique rectangular design to help keep your windscreen as clean as possible. The non-disposable wiper blades are now in their fourth generation and are available from Indiegogo for a limited time at a reduced price. Early bird pledge levels are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). Watch the video below to learn more about their unique design.

Go to your garage now and check the wiper blades on your car. No matter the design of your wipers, the wiper blades are all the same inverted triangle shape, and the vast majority of blades are pressed against the windshield. As the tip of the blades is pressed against the windshield, an inverted triangular wiper will deform and corrode while the wiper is not in use. Then, we have to replace our wipers after only using them just a few times.”

Rectangular wiper blades

Our wipers have already been chosen by many backers during our 1st and 2nd Kickstarter campaigns. Through our first and second campaigns, 6,973 backers contributed $692,191. Our first campaign was conducted in 2019, and the backers of that campaign are still using their KIMBLADE wipers. Now, with our 3rd campaign, we’re back with a more reliable and superior wiper blade. If you’re thinking about trying out a KIMBLADE wiper, this is a perfect time. KIMBLADE wipers are compatible with most vehicles, and we provide customized wipers for your vehicle through our survey. So, you won’t have to worry about getting the right wiper size.”

Assuming that the KIMBLADE Space 4.0 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the KIMBLADE Space 4.0 wiper blades project look at the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the wiper blades, jump over to the official KIMBLADE Space 4.0 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

