EcoFlow Wave portable air-conditioner from $1,199 for a limited time

EcoFlow, well-known for its range of portable power stations, has this month launched its very first portable air-conditioner designed to be used in vehicles, tents, small buildings or apartments. To help keep your surrounding temperature at a comfortable level wherever you may be. The new EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner is now available to preorder priced at $1,199 for a limited time to celebrate the launch of the innovation.

Capable of providing up to 8 hours of cooling on a single charge, the air-conditioner is equipped with a timed mode that allows the Wave to conserve battery power and alternate between fan and cooling modes. Keeping you as cool as possible for as long as possible. The EcoFlow Wave’s 4,000 BTU (British Thermal Unit) capacity is capable of cool a room approximately 5 m² to 8 m² in size in just 8 minutes.

The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner can bring an ambient temperature down from a high 86°F or 30° C down to a more comfortable low 75°F or 24° C making your RV, tent or apartment a more enjoyable place to hang out even during the hottest of days. When positioned in vehicles, the EcoFlow Wave portable air-conditioner can be powered using the vehicle’s 12V or 24V power outlet and can accept a maximum input of 200w via the Wave’s XT60 Port.

EcoFlow Wave portable air-conditioner

Thanks to its compact design, the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner can easily be moved to exactly where cool air is required and weighs just 17.5 kg or 38lbs when fitted with the battery pack. Once connected to its companion smartphone application, available for both Android and iOS devices. Users can easily monitor battery life and control the air-conditioner remotely without needing to leave their chair.

Measuring 20.39 x 12.2 x 16.38″ in size, the air-conditioning unit includes an automatic draining system that automatically transfers condensation water to the heat tube within the Wave where it evaporates, removing the need for any manual draining of water during operation. This feature is especially useful during the night, allowing the air-conditioner to continue cooling your RV, tent, or apartment without the need for any manual intervention as you sleep.

“Designed to cool small spaces and the outdoors, Wave balances excellent cooling performance, long run times, and portability. Drop your tent’s temperature in 8 minutes, and adjust the run time to sleep comfortably through the night. There’re multiple charging methods, including solar, so you’re never caught short when you’re off-grid.”

If you are looking to power the air-conditioner from your RV or the grid, the Wave Portable Air Conditioner is available priced at $1,199, saving you $300 off the recommended retail price. If you would like a more portable air-conditioning solution, the Wave Portable Air Conditioner and Add-On Battery are available to purchase priced at $1,799, offering a $500 saving for a limited time.

“Need to keep your AC running for extended periods? Wave can run for 3-12 hours depending on the battery you use*. It can intelligently mix fan and cooling settings to extend runtimes beyond what would usually be possible too. Pop off the extra battery whenever you don’t need it for when portability comes first. *3 hours of straight cooling with the add-on battery (fan and cooling modes can be mixed to extend runtimes). 12 hours of straight cooling with DELTA Pro.”

The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner can be used in combination with the companies DELTA Max and DELTA Pro portable power stations and is available to purchase as a bundle offering up to $1,100 off the recommended retail prices. The Wave Portable Air Conditioner and DELTA Max bundle are available priced at $2,499, providing a $1100 saving. If you require more power, then the Wave Portable Air Conditioner and DELTA Pro portable power station are available to purchase priced at $4,299 offering a saving of $900 if bought separately.

“Wave is just the start. Pair with an EcoFlow DELTA Max/DELTA Pro or their extra batteries and get an astonishing 6-12Hr run time. Compared to using other portable power stations it’s 28% more efficient. You can also use any portable power station to charge your Wave with a 600W input.”

If you are looking to camp off grid, you will be pleased to know that the air-conditioner can be charged using up to 200W from solar panels and the air-conditioners add-on battery can be charged from flat to full in just five hours using natural energy from the sun.

For more specifications, information and pre-ordering prices jump over to the official EcoFlow website by following the link below. But do not delay as pre-order limited time special offer prices will finish soon on June 13th 2022, EDT.

Source : EcoFlow

