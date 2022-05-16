EcoFlow Wave 4,000 BTU portable air-conditioner pre-orders start from $1199

Sponsored:

Families, campers and outdoor adventurers looking for the comfort mobile air conditioning for their RV, tent, apartment, cabins or outdoor space, may be interested to know that this month EcoFlow has launched their new portable air-conditioner in the form of the EcoFlow Wave which is now available to pre-order from $1199. Carefully engineered to balance form and functionality, the mobile cooling solution offers exceptional cooling performance with a long battery life and of course, portability.

On a full charge, the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner provides a massive 4,000 BTU cooling capacity for up to 8 hours when utilising the air conditioner’s timed mode, designed to allow the Wave to conserve power by alternating between its cooling and fan modes. Cooling duration can be further extended past 8 hrs by using the EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power station providing up to 6 hours of cooling, or using the EcoFlow DELTA Pro Power Station for up to 12 hours of cold air. When run primarily in cooling mode with the add-on battery, the Wave can provide up to 3 hours of air conditioning comfort.

Portable air-conditioner

The Wave is the latest innovation from EcoFlow, engineered to provide the best cooling experience possible in a fully portable solution. Most current portable air conditioners struggle to provide sufficient cooling during the summer months and when hot temperatures are high enough to be harmful to you and your family its imperative you have a cool area to shelter in. The NWS labels the heat index range of 90° to 105°F or 30° to 40° C as “extreme caution” temperatures. But thanks to the EcoFlow Wave’s 4,000 BTU (British Thermal Unit) capacity, it can cool a room approximately 5 m² to 8 m² in size in just 8 minutes. Cooling the ambient temperature down from a high 86°F or 30° C down to a more comfortable low 75°F or 24° C making your surrounding environment a much more pleasant place to enjoy.

Charging the EcoFlow Wave

Whether you are in your apartment or out in the wild, the EcoFlow Wave provides several flexible charging solutions allowing you to use solar panels, portable power stations, car 12V or 24V outlets or wall sockets if available. Thanks to the variety of charging options available, you can charge your device any time of the day or night, making sure it is ready to provide cooling whenever needed.

If you would like to prevent heat stroke, dehydration and offer your family a place to relax away from the scorching heat of the summer months on your next vacation and are looking for the perfect combination of performance, portability, battery life and flexible charging options, the EcoFlow Wave is definitely worth further investigation and is now available to pre-order from $1199

When used in RVs or vehicles the EcoFlow Wave can be charged using the vehicle’s 12V or 24V power outlet, up to a maximum input of 200w via the Wave’s XT60 Port. Power stations is fitted with an invertor compressor can provide up to 600w via the Wave’s AC socket and solar panels can provide up to 200w of charging power, again via the air-conditioners XT60 Port.

Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm

Offering up to 8 hours of runtime with the add-on battery, the Wave will provide users with the best cooling experience possible using the power capacity available throughout the set running time. During this cycle, the Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm will automatically cycle the Wave between cooling mode and fan mode, extending its useful operating time. Making sure its surrounding environment stays as cool as possible for as long as possible between charges.

Research carried out by the American Camper Report says that an average camping trip lasts approximately 2.7 nights although over 25 million Americans spend 3 to 4 weeks RVing a year and another 250,000 enjoy an off-grid lifestyle. If your current cooling solution needs an upgrade, EcoFlow has designed the perfect portable solution for campers and RV enthusiasts, wherever your adventures may take you.

Thanks to its compact design, the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner is perfect for small living spaces such as an apartment, cabin, RV or tent. When sleeping in an RV, running the vehicles engine to use the vehicle’s air-conditioning system is not always the best solution and can be noisy, consume fuel and can also be dangerous in certain situations. The Wave provides an innovative cooling solution, capable of quickly cooling your mobile home to a more comfortable living temperature. Enabling you to enjoy a restful night and be ready for new adventures in the morning.

EcoFlow Wave air-conditioner specs

Weighing 38lbs or 17.5 kg with the attached battery pack installed, the EcoFlow Wave can be easily moved around your campsite, apartment or RV to exactly where cooling is needed. No setup is required and the Wave will function straight out-of-the-box, simply charge and turn on to enjoy a cooling breeze. The integrated LCD screen and companion EcoFlow App available for both iOS and Android devices, makes it easy for owners to monitor and control the portable air-conditioner’s settings and features.

The EcoFlow Wave’s rated running power is AC 460w or DC 410w and when cooling only makes < 55 dB of noise. The portable air-conditioner measures 20.39 x 12.2 x 16.38″ in size and the removable battery pack provides 1,008 Wh of power and after 800 cycles will still retain 80% of its power capacity giving an average output power of 500w.

Most portable air-conditioning units need to be switched on and off during the night to save energy or will simply run out of power. When in its cooling mode the Wave uses its inverted compressor to regulate the output at a steady level automatically, providing improved cooling and requiring less energy as you can see in the diagram below.

Minimal maintenance

The automatic draining system removes the need for frequent manual draining and automatically transfer the condensation water to the heat tube within the Wave where it evaporates, removing the need for any manual draining during the night. Although if humidity is over 70% the condensed water may not fully evaporate and may require a manual drain. To keep your portable air-conditioner in tiptop condition, EcoFlow also recommends draining the water manually when moving it or storing it for long periods of time.

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a specialist in portable power and renewable energy solutions and the company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, selling its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories to millions of customers worldwide.

Equipping adventurers, explorers, and families with portable power solutions that are lightweight, quiet yet powerful and now offering the perfect portable cooling solution for small spaces as the EcoFlow Wave air-conditioner. The EcoFlow Wave is the first portable air-conditioner in the market to perfectly balance portability, battery life and cooling performance. For more information, availability, pricing and full specifications jump over to the official EcoFlow Wave product page by following the link below. Pre-orders start from just $1199.

