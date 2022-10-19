Oathsworn Into The Deepwood (2nd Edition) hits Kickstarter

Shadowborne Games have returned to Kickstarter to launch a second edition of its excellent adventure board game Oathsworn Into The Deepwood. Building upon the first edition the design team have now enhanced the games mechanics offering an epic 1-4 player dark fantasy adventure for you to enjoy.

Featuring giant monsters a beautifully crafted story and encounters which last from 90 to 120 minutes. The game has been created for players aged 14 and above the co-operative experience allows you to explore the world of mystery and beauty using interactive maps, miniature is and side-by-side combat. If you backed the first edition of the game you will be pleased to know that an upgrade pack has been created which is available to purchase price that just $15 providing access to all the enhancements in the new refined edition. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $125 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Shadowborne Games has funded its first board game “Oathsworn: Into The Deepwood” in November of 2019. Soon thereafter the world was shaken by the global pandemic and shipping crises, but thanks to a dedicated team of industry professionals, help from the community and sheer refusal to give up – no matter what – all challenges were overcome and all 12.000+ copies were successfully delivered to their backers. “

If the Oathsworn Into The Deepwood crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Oathsworn Into The Deepwood cooperative adventure board game project checkout the promotional video below.

Oathsworn Into The Deepwood (2nd Edition)

“Now, this new campaign for the same original game is set to be much simpler. With next to no development to finish the game and all the molds and many files ready to go we should have smooth sailing through a short production process. This is made all the more robust by the fact we are partnering once again with one of the industry leaders in production (Panda Manufacturing) who have proven the quality of their work many times over.”

“On the fulfillment side of things we have worked the last year to build a highly efficient network. To that end we have spent significant time preparing for as many eventualities as possible, but with the situation in Ukraine and recession looming in many countries, there may always be edge cases that could lead to delays.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cooperative adventure board game, jump over to the official Oathsworn Into The Deepwood crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals