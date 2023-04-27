LG Gram ultra lightweight Windows laptop unveiled

LG has this week introduced its new LG Gram portable workstation in the form of an ultralightweight Windows laptop that measures just .43-inches thick. LG is currently running a promotion where customers who purchase a LG gram SuperSlim laptop also receive a free with a retail value of $350. After which during mid-May the new lightweight Windows laptop will be available from authorised LG partners and retailers worldwide.

Weighing just over 2 pounds and having passed seven tests for military-grade durability, the gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move. This LG gram also features a redesigned compact power adapter and multiple ports, including three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 45 compatibility, and 4 pole headphone jack to boost efficiency and productivity.

Slim Windows laptop

The LG gram SuperSlim is equipped with Intel’s Evo 13th Gen Processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics as well as a brilliant 15.6-inch anti-glare OLED display with a 100 percent DCI-P33 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black, delivering exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels.

“Bring your laptop virtually anywhere with the extraordinarily lightweight LG gram SuperSlim. Equipped with a brilliant 15” OLED display, it weighs just over 2 pounds, making it the lightest LG gram laptop ever made. So you can work, stream and play from wherever your hustle takes you.

Source : LG





