Steam Deck gets durability tested (Video)

The new Steam Deck went on sale earlier this year and now we get to find out how durable the device is in a video from JerryRigEverything.

We normally see Zack from JerryRigEverything durability testing smartphones, in this video, we get to see him test the Steam Deck gaming console, let’s find out how durable the console is.

The console starts at $399 although the model featured in the video is the more expensive version with the anti-glare etched glass display.

As we can see from the video there are scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7, although because of the etched glass there are marks at lower levels. These marks would not appear on the standard display until levels 6 and 7.

The console was also tested with a lighter on the display and as this is an LCD display there is no permanent damage to the display.

In the bend test, the Steam console managed to survive this with no permanent damage to the device, so basically, the console passed the durability test from JerryRigEverything. You can find out more details about how the console was tested at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

