New PlayStation State of Play episode streams tomorrow

Sony has announced that the first PlayStation State of Play episode of 2023 will be streaming tomorrow on February 23 at 1pm PT and 4pm ET or 10pm CET on Twitch and YouTube and can be watched in the embedded video below from tomorrow onwards.

The new PlayStation VR2 has also launched today are now available to purchase worldwide.

PlayStation State of Play

“State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year. Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.”

“Please note that this broadcast may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music) that PlayStation does not control. We welcome and celebrate our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements outside our control could interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of this broadcast. If you’re planning to save this broadcast as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music.”

Source : Sony





