PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launches today

Today Sony has officially launched its new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset making it available worldwide priced at $549.99, €599.99, £529.99 or ¥74,980. building on the previous technology and design of the original PlayStation VR headset the second generation system allows users to enjoy 4K HDR visuals together with a 110º field of view and advanced graphical rendering. “Feel real sensations and emotions with eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio and highly intuitive controls.”

“Feel subtle, responsive headset vibrations at key moments during gameplay. Created by a single built-in motor, these vibrations add an intelligent tactile element to the sensory immersion experienced as you play.”

Check out the reviews below to learn more about what you can expect from the PlayStation VR2 headset which is now available to purchase from the official online Sony PlayStation store and partners worldwide.

PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset

“PS VR2 also features headset feedback with subtle haptic effects that add a tactile element to the sensory experience. Examples could include feeling your character’s heartbeat, the rush of objects passing close to your head, and more. “

“Eye-tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, with PS VR2 delivering a high-fidelity visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on (this is known as foveated rendering). The PS5 console’s advanced 3D audio features allow developers to create an incredibly realistic soundscape, too.”

Source : Sony





