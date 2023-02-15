PS VR2 teardown by Sony

Sony has released their teardown of its new second generation PlayStation virtual reality headset allowing you to see the internal workings of the PS VR2 in all its glory. Check out the official teardown published by Sony this week to the PlayStation YouTube channel. Sony will officially launch its PS VR2 in just under a week’s time on February 22, 2023 providing PlayStation gamers with a wealth of games at launch to enjoy on their new VR headset.

“Today, it’s time to provide a closer look at the hardware’s interior architecture. In these teardown videos, the PS VR2 hardware engineers take an in-depth look at the thoughtfully designed internal structure and design philosophy behind the new headset and controller. PS VR2, combined with the PS VR2 Sense controller, delivers the next generation of virtual reality gaming with a groundbreaking sense of immersion.”

PlayStation VR2 teardown

“In the PS VR2 headset video above, Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team explains how he and his team achieved the well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, enhanced cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for amazing graphic fidelity, and the ergonomic headband designed to maximize comfort. He also highlights how the headset is developed to be light and compact while maintaining its high-functioning, sturdy structure.”

“In this video,Takeshi Igarashi from the Peripheral Design team dives into the controller’s tracking technology that amplifies the feeling of immersion, with finger touch detection that enables players to make more natural hand gestures during gameplay, as well as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that build upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller.”

Source : Sony





