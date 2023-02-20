MSI RadiX AX6600 WiFi 6 tri-band gaming router

MSI has this week announced the availability of its new RadiX AX6600 WiFi 6 tri-band gaming router featuring 6600 (600 + 1200 + 4800) Mbps, simultaneous tri-band WiFi connectivity in the form of IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz 2×2, IEEE 802.11a/n/ac/ax 5 GHz 2×2 and IEEE 802.11a/n/ac/ax 6 GHz 4×4. Featuring six high-performance external antennas the wireless gaming router features MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, beamforming, guest WiFi/multiple SSID, smart connect, WPS, WiFi schedule.

Connections on the gaming router take the form of a single 2.5 Gbps WAN port together with four 1 Gbps LAN ports and a single USB 3.0 USB port. For an in-depth review of the new RadiX AX6600 WiFi 6 tri-band gaming router jump over to the TechPowerUp website by following the link below.

“AI QoS is a breakthrough in bandwidth management. It is an out-of-box solution that automatically prioritizes network traffic and dynamically adjusts bandwidth utilization. AI QoS comes with four preset modes, gaming, streaming, work from home, and AI-auto, that are easily toggle-able anytime for your needs. The AI QoS modes are indicated by the RGB lights on RadiX AXE6600 and further configuration can be performed from a web browser, the MSI Router app, or MSI Center software program.

Leveraging MSI’s reputable experience in computer thermal designs, the RadiX series has the world’s first gaming routers that feature heatpipes and graphene coated heatsinks for elevated cooling. These ensure these routers can provide stable and long-term service even under heavy traffic loads.

MSI is dedicated to providing cutting edge solutions to gamers, and the MSI FIRST functionality in RadiX AXE6600 and RadiX AX6600 makes it easy to get more when connecting and accelerating MSI gaming devices together including desktops, laptops, motherboards, and the AX1800 WiFi USB adapter. RadiX series gaming routers can have settings configured and traffic monitored through the web browser interface, MSI Router mobile app, or MSI Center for PC. The easy-to-use menus are accessible to users who are new to network configuration as well as more advanced users.”

