New Halo TV series featured on This Week on Xbox

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox series celebrating the premiere of the new and highly anticipated Halo TV series which is now available on Paramount+. The military, science-fiction, action adventure has been developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane and stars Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Jen Taylor , Bokeem Woodbine and Natascha McElhone.

Check out the trailers below as well as this week’s episode of This Week on Xbox to learn more about all the latest releases on the Xbox platform.

“Halo is set to follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”[6] Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill revealed that the series is a standalone story that takes place within its own “Silver Timeline” and that is inspired by the game franchise rather than a continuation, adaptation, or prequel, explaining that they wished to give the two Halo canons a chance to evolve individually to suit their media.”

New Halo TV series

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals