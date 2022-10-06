New Vivaldi 5.5 web browser brings new Tasks Panel and more

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi web browser have this week announced the release of version 5.5, bringing with it a wealth of new features including a new Tasks Panel. Once you have updated to the latest browser release you will be able to create and track your tasks and schedules more efficiently, without having to leave your browser. “Add details such as due date, set repetitions, location, and description (including any relevant URL) and reminders.”

Tasks with due dates will appear in the main calendar view in the appropriate location and open-ended tasks, without a set deadline can be found within the Agenda view in Vivaldi 5.5.

Vivaldi 5.5 web browser

Other features include:

– Account setups Mail and Calendar get super easy. It literally takes no time to set up a new account now. Before, some popular services (such as Fastmail) may have required detailed information to set up Mail and Calendar (CalDAV) accounts. Now in more cases, server details are automatically configured for you. Just enter your login credentials, and Vivaldi Mail will do the rest.

– Speed just got better! If you are a fast typer, you are in luck. This version is worth checking out. We have been working on a lot of under-the-hood changes. As part of this ongoing work, parts of the Address Field logic have been rewritten to improve speed.

– Snap layout support in Windows 11. With added support to Snap layout, you can automatically resize one or more windows to fill the screen upon dragging.Choose from six different types of layouts to adjust up to 4 windows on your screen at a time.

To download the latest version of the Vivaldi web browser jump over to the official website by following the link below, we are more details about all the new features added to the latest release are also available.

Source : VB



