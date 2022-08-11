New Vivaldi 5.4 browser update adds Rocker Gestures, mail enhancements and more

The awesome development team responsible for creating the Vivaldi browser has rolled out a new update bringing with it new enhancements, features and tweaks. The latest Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops now features the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, customizable Rocker Gestures and improved Vivaldi Mail.

“The latest version Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops highlights the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, program what Rocker Gestures can do, and a fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader.”

Vivaldi 5.4 browser update

“Jam-packed with improvements across the board, Vivaldi is now faster and better, including our recently launched Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Ever since we launched this trio, we’ve focused on polishing and fine-tuning it. The Web Panels in the browser’s slide-out sidebar gets the ability to turn off the sound, just like the way you can mute tabs, giving more control over which sound source you’d like to listen to.”

“Rocker Gestures, a part of the Mouse Gestures capabilities, help navigate back and forward with your mouse buttons (click right + left = back). Now, you can assign any command you want to both gestures making them customizable. Sharing of text is quick with the added support to highlight text and generate a link to that highlight. An option, “Always use secure connections”, has been included for secure browsing.”

“To learn more about all the new features, enhancements and additions to the Vivaldi browser jump over to the official website by following the link below to download Vivaldi 5.4 on Windows, macOS, and Linux.”

Source : VB

