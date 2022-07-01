Samsung Gaming Hub lands on 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on its 2022 Smart TVs and also its 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

The new gaming service offers games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna will also be added soon.

“The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung’s leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry’s most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform.”

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub allows players to instantly access the games they love from industry-leading partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and coming soon, Amazon Luna in addition to their gaming consoles and PC, all in one convenient place.[2] Players can use their favorite accessories, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware – making it easier to access games than ever before. Additionally, users will be able to see expertly curated recommendations based on the latest and most popular games.

