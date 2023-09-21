Amazon unveils new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh network system

Amazon has this week unveiled it’s very first Wi-Fi 7 mesh networking system in the form of the eero Max 7. Representing a massive leap forward for whole-home mesh Wi-Fi and the first Wi-Fi 7 system from eero. With dramatically boosted speeds, expanded coverage, and next-generation hardware, eero Max 7 shapes up to be the ultimate solution for eliminating dead zones and buffering to deliver seamless wireless connectivity throughout the home.

By integrating the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 standard with eero’s patented TrueMesh technology, eero Max 7 provides lightning-fast wireless performance of up to 4.3 Gbps along with wired speeds up to an incredible 9.4 Gbps. This enables the transfer of huge files in the blink of an eye, like downloading a 50GB game under a minute or streaming 8K video with zero lag. The triband system works across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz bands to avoid interference and congestion, keeping your most data-intensive tasks running smoother than ever.

The latest eero launch features a refreshed industrial design with advanced thermal management to maximize range and eliminate the need for annoying fan noise. A single eero Max 7 node provides up to 2,500 square feet of coverage, extendable up to 7,500 square feet with a 3-pack setup ensuring every inch of your home is blanketed with strong, reliable wireless signals.

10GbE connectivity

With two 2.5GbE and two 10GbE LAN ports, eero Max 7 unlocks the full potential of multi-gigabit fiber optic internet plans now offered by many leading providers. You’ll no longer be bottlenecked by the older, slower standards of the past. Experience low-latency connectivity for data-hungry applications like VR, gaming, 4K/8K streaming, and video conferencing without compromise.

eero Max 7 also makes an ideal backbone for your smart home, supporting over 200 connected devices while integrating Thread, Zigbee, and Matter technologies. Performance-hungry accessories like security cameras and video doorbells can fully leverage the new system’s power.

Simple set up and management

Like all eero products, Max 7 aims to make home networking straightforward for everyone. The intuitive eero app guides you through setup in minutes with just a few taps. Managing your network is equally hassle-free – pause Internet access, share guest access, test speeds, and more all through the app.

eero Max 7 works flawlessly with previous eero models in a mixed-device setup, providing an easy upgrade path to faster speeds. It also integrates seamlessly with eero Plus for advanced security, parental controls, and Internet backup.

Wi-Fi 7 wireless technology

eero Max 7 represents a watershed moment for residential wireless technology. By combining Wi-Fi 7 and intelligent mesh networking, Amazon’s latest innovation delivers the bandwidth, range, and features needed to power the modern connected home. Linking all your devices for streaming, working, gaming, and more has never been easier or faster.

The eero Max 7 one-pack retails for $599.99, with two-pack and three-pack bundles available at $1,149.99 and $1,699.99 and will soon be available to purchase from online retailers such as at Amazon, Best Buy, and others.



