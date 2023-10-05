GL.iNet Flint 2 Wi-Fi 6 GL-MT6000 router with dual 2.5 Gbps

The world of home networking has seen a significant upgrade with the introduction of GL.iNet’s new Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 home router, Flint 2 (GL-MT6000). This router is designed to cater to the needs of users who require high-performance connectivity, heavy data transfers, and ultra-low latency gaming environments. The Flint 2 is a testament to GL.iNet’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances the user’s internet experience.

One of the key features of the Flint 2 is its high-performance connectivity. The router is equipped with dual band AX6000, offering up to 160 MHz bandwidth. This feature, coupled with 4×4 MU-MIMO support and eight high-power FEMs, ensures that users can enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted internet experience. Whether it’s streaming high-definition videos, playing online games, or transferring heavy data files, the Flint 2 is designed to handle it all with ease.

The Flint 2 also stands out for its 2.5G high-speed broadband access. The Wi-Fi 6 router includes dual 2.5G ports, which not only provide high-speed broadband access but also enable 2.5G intranet transmission capability. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who require high-speed internet for their work or entertainment needs.

GL.iNet Flint 2 GL-MT6000

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Wi-Fi 6 :

In terms of network speeds, the Flint 2 is nothing short of impressive. The router offers network speeds of up to 1,148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 4,804 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. These speeds ensure that users can enjoy a smooth and lag-free internet experience, regardless of the number of devices connected to the network.

The Flint 2 also comes with advanced network redundancy features such as load balancing and failover. These features ensure that the network remains stable and reliable, even in the event of a network failure. This is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on their network for their operations.

As a high-performance VPN router, the Flint 2 Wi-Fi 6 router can run VPN clients and host VPN servers. It supports both WireGuard and OpenVPN, with speeds up to 900 Mbps and 190 Mbps respectively. This feature ensures that users can enjoy a secure and private internet experience, regardless of their location.

The Flint 2 runs on an OpenWrt-based operating system, offering over 5,000 customization plug-ins. This allows users to set up a personalized router that caters to their specific needs and preferences. Whether it’s setting up a guest network, managing bandwidth, or configuring advanced network settings, the Flint 2 offers the flexibility and control that users need.

DFS Certification

In terms of hardware, the Flint 2 Wi-Fi 6 router is equipped with large storage and a powerful CPU. It comes with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB eMMC storage, along with a Quad-Core 2 GHz Processor. This makes the Flint 2 suitable for DIY firmware and large-scale device connection.

Lastly, the Flint 2 integrates with Bark for parental control features. This feature helps families manage and secure their children’s online lives. It includes screen time management and website filtering, ensuring that children can enjoy a safe and controlled internet experience.

The GL.iNet Flint 2 (GL-MT6000) is a high-performance router that offers a range of features designed to enhance the user’s internet experience. Whether it’s high-speed connectivity, advanced network redundancy, VPN support, customization options, or parental control features, the Flint 2 has it all. It’s a testament to GL.iNet’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that caters to the needs of today’s internet users.

Source : GL.iNet



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals