D-Link AQUILA PRO AI Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh network

The new AQUILA PRO AI range of mesh network hardware includes six models, MS78, MS60, MS30, M60, M30, and E30, to provide a versatile range of mesh network solutions. The M60 AX6000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, the M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, and the E30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 range extender completes the range to guarantee uninterrupted streaming and gaming throughout a premises. All models also support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. QUILA PRO AI Series will be available starting in Q2, 2023.

Mesh network

“The new Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh router boasts a unique design that balances aesthetics and functionality. Its elegant look is a stylish addition to any modern home, while its advanced features provide the ultimate smart home experience. With the AQUILA PRO AI mesh Wi-Fi system, users can enjoy up to 7,800 Mbps of lightning-fast tri-band speeds, enhanced coverage, and a smarter, more reliable whole-home Wi-Fi network. The new series includes routers equipped with 2.5 Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, making it the ideal choice for providing uninterrupted connectivity to gaming consoles, 4K/8K TV streaming, PCs, and other network devices.”

“Designed to simplify the setup process of the smart home ecosystem, the D-Link AQUILA PRO AI App will be a Matter-enabled smart home app with an intuitive interface, guiding users through an effortless step-by-step onboarding process to add Matter-compliant products to their smart home network. The app displays all Matter-compatible devices in one place, allowing users to manage and control their smart home network easily. The smart scene feature will enable users to simplify home automation to enhance smart living.”

“We are thrilled to introduce these new Matter-compliant Wi-Fi 6/6E mesh-ready routers to the market very soon,” said CJ Chang, CEO and President of D-Link Corporation. “Our goal is to provide consumers with a smart, reliable, and elegant Wi-Fi solution to make their smart home experience even better. With advanced features and state-of-the-art design, we are confident that the AQUILA PRO AI Series will help bridge the gap between fast, reliable Wi-Fi and the convenience of a fully integrated smart home.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : D-Link





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals