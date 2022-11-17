Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router & Pro mesh wireless routers announced

Wyze has introduce new products to its range of affordable hardware in the form of new Wi-Fi 6 wireless mesh routers staring from $93.99 for the standard version or $173.99 for the Mesh Router Pro. Offering up to 5.4 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, with 2.5 Gbps internet speeds across 75+ devices per router. The POro version allows you to stream 4K video, video conferences, and gaming at the same time, all while running dozens of smart devices, too says Wyze. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new routers and their features.

“Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro delivers top-of-the-line features and components with class-leading performance. Internet speeds up to 2.5 Gbps with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, and access to the new, uncongested 6 GHz band. 75+ devices and 2000 square feet per router for customizable coverage that puts dead spots in their graves. Plus simple setup, wired backhaul, and parental controls. Wyze Mesh Router Pro is Wi-Fi at its Wi-Finest. “

Mesh wireless router

“Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro unlocks the hyper-fast, next-generation speed of the new, uncongested 6 GHz band. That means 5400 total Mbps of system bandwidth and up to 1.2 Gbps to a single device—faster than wired gigabit! Smooth, best-in-class Wi-Fi performance, both now and into the future, as 6 GHz increasingly becomes the band of choice for future devices. Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro is the premium solution to a problem as old as the internet: crummy routers and coldhearted providers.”

Source : Wyze





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals