Wyze Bulb Color smart light bulb now available to preorder from $8 each

Wyze has expanded its range of home illumination products with the introduction of the new, and very affordable Wyze Bulb Color smart light bulb, now available to preorder priced from $35 for a pack of four, making each bulb approximately $8.75. A full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place next month during March 2021. Features of the new coloured smart bulbs include integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant allowing you to adjust brightness or change the colour as well as turn them on and off using voice controls. Check out the video below to learn more about the new $8 smart bulbs from Wyze.

“Most color bulbs max out at 800lm. Tune ours brighter (1100lm/75W), dimmer (30lm/2W), or anywhere between with a wide-ranging lumen output that’s as intense or as subtle as you need.Whether it’s game day or wine night, precise color control in the Wyze app lets you turn moments into memories. Create custom presets to instantly change scenes with just a tap.Whether it’s game day or wine night, precise color control in the Wyze app lets you turn moments into memories. Create custom presets to instantly change scenes with just a tap.”

Source : Wyze

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals