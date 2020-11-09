QNAP QHora-301W Wi-Fi 6 and 10GbE Dual-port SD-WAN router launched

QNAP this week announce the launch of a new router in the form of the QNAP QHora-301W offering support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard and 10GbE connectivity. Powered by an enterprise-grade Qualcomm Quad-core 2.2 GHz IPQ8072A processor supported by 1 GB RAM and equipped with 8 hidden 5dBi antennas, connections on the router include 2x 10 GbE RJ45 port (10G/ 5G/ 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M), 4x 1 GbE RJ45 ports (1G/ 100M/ 10M); Supports Dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), MU-MIMO, OFDMA; Protocol-based firewall, Port forwarding, VPN, and Access Control.

“The QHora-301W enhances access security between enterprise VPN and edge connection for remote working. With enterprise-level VAP (Virtual AP), IT staff can configure up to six exclusive SSID groups for different departments or application services. Wi-Fi encryption ensures that users can enjoy high-speed wireless transmission with the utmost security. Additional features (including firewalls, port forwarding, and access controls) can effectively filter and block untrusted connections and login attempts. SD-WAN also provides IPsec encryption VPN, Deep Packet Inspection, and L7 Firewall* to ensure the security of VPN network transmission.”

“The growth in bandwidth-demanding applications and the transition to remote working requires an investment in secure Wi-Fi 6 and 10 GbE connectivity,” said Judy Chen, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the QHora-301W combines breakthrough speed with Wi-Fi encryption, firewalls, and QuWAN SD-WAN technology to help users ensure a safe network environment for accessing confidential and sensitive data.”

QHora will add supports of QuWAN prioritized network bandwidth and L7 Firewall functions from 2021 Q1. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

