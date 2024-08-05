D-Link G530 5G NR AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link has unveiled its latest innovation, the G530 5G NR AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router, designed to transform connectivity by leveraging the power of 5G technology. This advanced router is engineered to provide ultra-fast speeds and robust security, making it an ideal solution for homes, offices, remote sites, and temporary setups where traditional wired connections are limited or unavailable.

Wi-Fi 6 Router

Key Takeaways 5G speeds up to 3.4 Gbps

Wi-Fi 6 capabilities reaching AX3000

Dual connectivity failover mechanism

WPA3 encryption and ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity certification

Intuitive parental controls

Easy setup with plug-and-play functionality

Global availability in Q3

The G530 router unlocks the next generation of connectivity, offering 5G speeds of up to 3.4 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities reaching AX3000. Leveraging Wi-Fi 6 technology, the G530 expands Wi-Fi bandwidth to 160 MHz and incorporates bi-directional MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies. These advancements enhance data rates and reduce latency for multiple users and devices, ensuring a seamless, high-speed connection whether users are gaming online, streaming 4K/8K content, participating in conference calls, or downloading large files.

Reliable Network Options and Failover

Equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet WAN port and a LAN port, the G530 offers versatile wired connection options. Its dual connectivity failover mechanism guarantees an uninterrupted Internet connection, maximizing the router’s high-speed capabilities and ensuring users’ network remains reliable and always on.

Uncompromised Security

The G530 adheres to the latest WPA3 encryption standards and ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity certification, providing robust protection against unauthorized access. Additionally, it features intuitive parental controls, allowing for easy monitoring and management of children’s online activities to ensure their safety.

Easy Setup and Management

Setting up the G530 is straightforward with its plug-and-play functionality. Simply insert a SIM card to activate 5G, and manage the network effortlessly using the user-friendly Falcon App. This intuitive app simplifies both the initial setup and ongoing management of the network.

Pricing and Availability

The D-Link G530 5G NR AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router will be available globally in Q3. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date, ensuring that customers worldwide can access this innovative technology. For those interested in expanding their knowledge of networking solutions, D-Link offers a range of products that cater to various needs, including mesh Wi-Fi systems, smart home devices, and enterprise-grade networking equipment. Exploring these options can provide a comprehensive understanding of how to optimize and secure home and office networks.



