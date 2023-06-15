How to see who viewed my Instagram Story

Who viewed my Instagram Story? This is a question many Instagram users have, this guide will show you how you can see who has viewed your Instagram story or stories. If you want to find out who has seen your story or multiple stories on Instagram, this is a built-in feature that you can easily use.

Instagram stories have emerged as a massively popular feature of the social media platform, providing a platform for users to share ephemeral, day-to-day moments of their lives. Given their popularity, it’s only natural to wonder – who’s been watching? Maybe you’re curious to see who has glimpsed your most recent tale, or perhaps you’re interested to find out who has been consistently viewing your string of stories. This intrigue is common and understandable.

The good news is, checking the viewership of your Instagram stories can be carried out effortlessly across an array of digital devices. This encompasses several popular platforms such as Apple’s trendsetting iPhone, any smartphone equipped with the versatile Android operating system, and also the streamlined Instagram Lite application. This feature’s accessibility ensures that irrespective of your device preference, you can stay informed about who’s keeping up with your narrative moments.

However, it’s essential to note that the exact process of viewing your story audience can exhibit slight variations depending on the device or application you’re employing. The user interfaces and system navigation can differ between iOS, Android, or Instagram Lite, thus necessitating a slightly different approach to carry out the same task. Consequently, for each specific device or application, we’ve compiled a comprehensive set of information below. Each guide is meticulously curated to help you navigate through the necessary steps smoothly, ensuring an efficient and successful user experience.

How to see who viewed your Instagram story on the iPhone

You can easily see who has seen your Instagram story within the first 24 hours of posting it. To do this open the story on your iPhone and swipe up on the display. You will then see the number of people who have viewed your story and also the usernames of the people that looked at the story.

If you also shared the story on Facebook as well as Instagram, you can scroll down to see which Facebook users saw the story. If your Instagram story is over 24 hours old then follow the steps below.

After the story is older than 24 hours, you will need to tap on your profile picture in the Instagram app and then tap on the three lines at the top right. Now select Archive and you will see a list of your stories, scroll down until you find the story you want and then swipe up to the top and you will see a list of people who have seen that specific story.

How to see who viewed your Instagram stories on Android Phones

To see who has seen your Instagram stories on your Android Phone, open the Instagram app on your device and select your most recent story.

Now swipe up from the bottom of the screen to the top and you will be shown a list of Instagram users who have watched your story.

If you would like to see who has watched one of your stories that are older than 24 hours, then open Instagram on your device and select your profile picture in the bottom right. Now select the three lines at the top right and select Archive.

You can now scroll through all of your Instagram stories until you find the one you want, select it, and then scroll up to see which users have seen the story. You will also see how many people in total have viewed your story.

How to see who viewed your stories on Instagram Lite

Instagram Lite is a lighter version of the app this works in a similar way to the iPhone and Android full versions of the app.

To see who has viewed your most recent Instagram story, open the app and then select that specific story scroll up and you will be shown a list of viewers along with the total viewers.

You will be able to see who has viewed your Instagram story for up to 48 hours after you have posted it on Instagram. You can find out more details over at Instagram.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below, also make sure you check out our other useful guides for more tips and helpful information.

Image Credit: Kate Torline



