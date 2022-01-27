What’s new in watchOS 8.4 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple had released their watchOS 8.4 software update for the Apple Watch, they also released a number of other updates at the same time.

The other updates include iOS 15.3 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.2 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.3 for the iPad. We have already seen a video of the new iOS 15.3 update and now it is time for a video of watchOS 8.4.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the latest version of Apple’s watchOS and we get to find out what is included in this software update.

This update mainly includes some bug fixes and also some performance improvements, the update is around 173MB on the Apple Watch Series 7. The size of the software update will vary depending on which version of the Apple Watch you have.

The main issue that was fixed in this update was the problem that people were having charging their Apple Watch with third-party devices. This has now been resolved and third-party chargers should work as intended again.

You can install the new watchOS 8.4 software update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Open the Apple Watch App and then go to General > Software update. To install the update on your Apple Watch it will need to be on its charger and the battery will need to be charged to at least 50 percent.

