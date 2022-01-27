Apple releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3

Apple has released iOS 15.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 for the iPad, the update comes after last week’s Release Candidate versions of the software, we were not expecting the Release Candidate version of the software last week.

This update mainly comes with some bug fixes and also some performance improvements, it does also include some security updates as well.

There are quite a few security updates included in this release, you can see full details on these over at Apple’s website. It also includes a fix for an exploit in Apple’s Safari browser that was reported recently.

This release does not appear to come with any major new features, although there may be some minor changes, there were not many details on what was included in the release notes. As soon as we get some more information on what other changes have been included in this update we will let you know.

The new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates are now available to download for the iPhone and iPad. You can install them on your devices by going to Settings > General > Software update. As this release comes with some important security updates for the iPhone and iPad, it is recommended that you install the update.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals