Apple releases watchOS 8.4 for the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple has released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.4.

The new watchOS 8.4 software update is now available for the Apple Watch, it can be installed on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install this software update on your Apple Watch you will need to make sure that the device is connected to a charger and that the battery is at least 50%.

This update mainly includes some bug fixes and also some performance improvements from the Apple Watch, one of the bug fixes was related to issues when charging the Apple Watch, some chargers were not working with the device.

This issue now appears to have been resolved and it should work again with the various third party chargers, you can see the release note below.

watchOS 8.4 includes bug fixes and important security updates, including:

Some chargers may not work as expected

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

You can see all of the security updates that are included in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software over at the company’s website at the link below.

