What’s new in iOS 15.3 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple has released iOS 15.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 for the iPad, they also released watchOS 8.4 and a number of other updates.

The new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates come with some bug fixes, performance improvements, and also security updates. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest version of Apple’s iOS software.

This update comes with a modem update, this could provide improved cellular connectivity for some users on mobile networks. There are some minor changes to the Podcasts app and it comes with the code for the new Digital ID, although this feature is not working as yet.

There are also some changes to Private Relay, this includes more details on how to enable the feature, plus there are some minor changes to the Legacy Contact feature that was recently introduced.

The iPadOS 15.3 appears to also come with some minor new features which are not test implemented related to the Apple Pencil. There are also quite a few security updates in this release so it is recommended that you update to the latest version.

The new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

