What’s new in watchOS 10 (Video)

Apple has released a range of software updates this week, the latest one is watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 17 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 for the iPad, tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, and HomePodOS 17 for the Apple HomePod.

The watchOS 10 software update brings. wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, the video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at what is new in the latest Apple Watch software update.

This update comes with a new Smart Stack which is a new widget system that shows your most relevant widgets, you can choose which ones to see and choose up to 10 at the same time.

There is also a range of new watch faces for the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra, plus updates for Apple’s fitness and also new features for cycling including the ability to track FTP (Functional Threshold Power) and more,

The new watchOS 10 software is now available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent before installing the update.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals