What’s new in tvOS 17 beta 1 (Video)

Apple released a wide range of new betas at WWDC 2023 last week, this included tvOS 17 beta 1, macOS Sonoma Beta 1, iOS 17 beta 1, iPadOS 17 beta 1, watchOS 10 beta 1 and more.

We have already seen a range of different videos of Apple’s latest betas in action, now we have another video. The video below is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the new tvOS 17 beta 1 and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the tvOS 17 software update will bring a range of new features to the Apple TV, this will include FaceTime for the Apple TV and a range of other new features as well.

The new tvOS 17 beta 1 and the other new betas of Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS are now available to download, normally they are only made available to developers, although this time Apple has made them available to everyone for free.

We are expecting the final version of tvOS to be released later this year, probably sometime in September along with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 software updates. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



