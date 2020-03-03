Whats new in the Google Pixel March 2020 update (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Google has released a new software update for their Google Pixel range of smartphones.
The update includes the March security patch for Android and it also comes with a range of new features for the Pixel devices.
The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at all of the new features that land on the pixel range of smartphones in this new update.
The update is available as an over the air update for a range of Pixel devices, this includes the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Picel 2 and 3 XL and Pixel 4 and 4XL.
Source & Image credit: Zollotech